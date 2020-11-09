Canada Post confirms coronavirus cases at Winnipeg Mail Processing Plant

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post has confirmed four COVID-19 cases at its processing plant near Winnipeg airport.

A spokesperson tells Global News officials found out about the first case on Nov. 3. The worker was last at the plant on Oct. 26 and followed all proper guidelines.

Two other cases were detected on Nov. 4. The employees were last at work on Oct. 29, followed proper guidelines and were asymptomatic, according to Canada Post.

The fourth case was identified on Sunday. The person was last at work on Nov. 4 and wasn’t showing any symptoms.

Officials say all guidelines were followed and none appear to be linked to each other.

The crown corporation said it continues to follow both federal and local guidelines.

“We’ve implemented physical distancing in all our facilities, have visible markings, staggered start times where necessary, increased cleaning and availability of safety equipment and sanitizers and provided reusable face coverings, which we strongly recommend using in our facilities when physical distancing can’t be maintained even for brief periods,” a spokesperson said.

It comes as Winnipeg deals with a record number of COVID-19 cases. As of Monday morning, the city has 3,559 active cases.

