World markets climb after U.S. election outcome finally decided

World markets climbed Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after days of U.S. presidential limbo ended with Democrat Joe Biden declared the president-elect.

France’s CAC 40 jumped 1.7 per cent in early trading to 5,045.70, while Germany’s DAX surged nearly two per cent to 12,724.48. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.3 per cent to 5,987.32. U.S. shares also gained, with Dow futures up 1.2 per cent and S&P 500 futures picking up 1.4 per cent.

“Looking at the U.S. and European futures, one thing is pretty much clear, that traders are very much pleased with the president-elect, Joe Biden. For them, this means less uncertainty, less turmoil in terms of foreign relations, and reversal of some futile policies which were put by the Trump administration,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said in a commentary.

Story continues below advertisement

Many in the region expect trade tensions to de-escalate under a Biden presidency. Still, not all trade tensions are expected to vanish even if Biden rolls back some of the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on U.S. trading partners, especially China, in the past several years.

The European Union pressed ahead Monday with plans to impose tariffs and other penalties on up to $4 billion worth of U.S. goods and services over illegal American support for plane maker Boeing. That followed a World Trade Organization ruling in the U.S.’s favour over EU support for Airbus.

In Asian trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.1 per cent to finish at 24,839.84. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.8 per cent to 6,298.80. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.3 per cent to 2,447.20. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2 per cent to 26,016.17, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.9 per cent to 3,373.73.

2:22 America Votes 2020: Will Biden’s win fuel a fresh relationship with Canada? America Votes 2020: Will Biden’s win fuel a fresh relationship with Canada?

For now, investors seem inclined to shrug off Trump’s refusal to concede and threats of legal action. With Republicans expected to retain their grip on a majority in the Senate, they are betting on continuity in tax, regulatory and other policies, analysts said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Trump not conceding a loss is near-term noise looking to wrong-foot Biden at the start of his presidency while Republicans in a position to not concede ground on legislation may continue to frustrate Biden’s agenda,” Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

If Republicans remain in charge of the Senate, chances for a big package of economic aid are weaker, and the Federal Reserve will likely need to step up with more support, said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda.

“More easing is almost certainly on the way at December’s FOMC meeting,” Halley said, referring to the Fed’s policymaking committee. “Looser monetary policy equals higher asset prices in a zero per cent interest rate world.”

Despite rising infections and deaths from the pandemic, economies have continued to recover from the shocks of earlier shutdowns to combat outbreaks.

Customs data released Saturday showed China’s export growth accelerated in October, boosting the total so far this year back above pre-coronavirus levels for the first time. Exports in October rose 11.4 per cent over a year earlier to $237.2 billion, up from September’s 9.9 per cent gain, while imports rose 4.7 per cent by value to $178.7 billion, decelerating from the previous month’s 13.2 per cent surge.

Story continues below advertisement

2:38 America Votes 2020: U.S. President-Elect Biden aims to end era of divisive rhetoric America Votes 2020: U.S. President-Elect Biden aims to end era of divisive rhetoric

Biden has vowed to move decisively to try to counter the worsening coronavirus pandemic, which has sapped economic growth, trade and travel, as the U.S. and Europe face a troubling rise in infections. Even if the strictest lockdowns don’t return in the United States, the worsening pandemic may dampen consumption and erase profits.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude gained 90 cents to $38.04 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $1.65 on Friday to $37.14 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 93 cents to $40.38 a barrel.

The dollar inched up to 103.48 Japanese yen from 103.35 yen late Friday. The euro cost $1.1886, up from $1.1875.