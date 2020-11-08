Former Okanagan journalist killed in highway crash

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in the Similkameen Valley claimed the life of a former B.C. journalist on Friday night.

The Black Press has confirmed the victim was Tara Bowie, 40, of Cawston, B.C.

RCMP said the collision was reported to Keremeos RCMP on Nov. 6, just after 8:00 p.m.

Police, alongside the South Okanagan Highway Patrol, attended the scene between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

“It appeared that a Suburu was travelling westbound on Highway 3 when it left the roadway,” said Cpl. Chris Manseau.

Bowie was the editor of the Keremeos Review from 2014 to 2018, the Black Press reported. Facebook

“Tire tracks indicated that the Suburu went off the road into the ditch and struck a rock face.”

The local fire department also conducted a search of the crash area with specialized thermal-imaging and could not find any other occupants of the vehicle, he said.

Criminality is not suspected and there were no witnesses to the collision.

Manseau did not know if weather conditions played a factor.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.