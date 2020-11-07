Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Lower Mainland could see snowfall Monday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 7, 2020 9:41 pm
Downtown Vancouver is pictured in the background as homes and streets are seen covered in snow in Burnaby, B.C., in the foreground Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Downtown Vancouver is pictured in the background as homes and streets are seen covered in snow in Burnaby, B.C., in the foreground Wednesday, January 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

If you live in the Lower Mainland, it’s time to break out the warm weather gear.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound warning snow could be on the way.

Read more: Global BC celebrates 60 years: Top weather stories of the last six decades

The agency said modified arctic air will arrive over the south coast as a ridge of high pressure late Sunday.

Trending Stories

A frontal system is forecast to arrive Monday, and the interaction of the two systems “will give potential to produce accumulating snow for neighbourhoods and roadways above 200 metres,” Environment Canada said.

The front is expected to move on by Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Vancouver’s snow response protocol under review.' Vancouver’s snow response protocol under review.
Vancouver’s snow response protocol under review – Jan 17, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowWeatherWinter weatherSpecial Weather StatementVancouver snowFraser Valley snowhowe sound snow
Flyers
More weekly flyers