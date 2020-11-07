Lower Mainland could see snowfall Monday

Send this page to someone via email

If you live in the Lower Mainland, it’s time to break out the warm weather gear.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound warning snow could be on the way.

The agency said modified arctic air will arrive over the south coast as a ridge of high pressure late Sunday.

A frontal system is forecast to arrive Monday, and the interaction of the two systems “will give potential to produce accumulating snow for neighbourhoods and roadways above 200 metres,” Environment Canada said.

The front is expected to move on by Tuesday.

