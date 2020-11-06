Menu

Crime

London police issue public appeal after ashes of dead daughter stolen from vehicle

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 2:40 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a man reported the ashes of his deceased daughter stolen from his vehicle overnight.

On Friday, a London Police Service officer was dispatched to the area of Langarth Street and Wortley Road about a suspicious vehicle.

The officer located the vehicle, with the owner standing beside it.

Read more: London police recover stolen vehicle and arrest 4 people

The officer says the car owner told them someone had entered the vehicle overnight and that his deceased daughter’s ashes were stolen from inside the car.

The box that held the ashes was left behind, with only the bag of ashes removed, along with some cash.

While there is no suspect information about this theft, LPS officers are appealing to the public for any information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

