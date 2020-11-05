OPP searching for missing senior from the Guelph area

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are trying to track down a missing senior from the Guelph area.

Police say 85-year-old Richard Whitaker was last seen in the area of Wellington Road 124 and Trafalgar Road in the town of Erin on Wednesday afternoon.

Whitaker had called a relative to say he was lost and according to OPP, it’s believed he became disoriented while driving to an appointment in Fergus.

Police said he’s not familiar with the area.

Whitaker is driving a grey 2006 GMC Canyon pickup truck with Ontario licence plate 03FM93.

OPP are asking for the community’s help in trying to find him and anyone who does see him can call 1-888-310-1122.

MISSING PERSON: 85y/o Richard WHITTAKER. Last seen in #Erin driving a grey 2006 GMC Canyon wearing a grey sweatshirt and jeans. May be traveling to #Merrickville. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 1-888-310-1122. Thank you. ^bm pic.twitter.com/kyvNFsXEnU — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) November 5, 2020