OPP searching for missing senior from the Guelph area

Wellington County OPP are trying to track down a missing senior from the Guelph area.
Police say 85-year-old Richard Whitaker was last seen in the area of Wellington Road 124 and Trafalgar Road in the town of Erin on Wednesday afternoon.
Whitaker had called a relative to say he was lost and according to OPP, it’s believed he became disoriented while driving to an appointment in Fergus.
Police said he’s not familiar with the area.
Trending Stories
Whitaker is driving a grey 2006 GMC Canyon pickup truck with Ontario licence plate 03FM93.
OPP are asking for the community’s help in trying to find him and anyone who does see him can call 1-888-310-1122.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments