RCMP investigate after gunfire destroys 2 red-light cameras in Sherwood Park

The destruction of two red-light cameras in Sherwood Park last month was the result of someone shooting a gun at them, RCMP said Wednesday.

“The two devices were seized and upon inspection, police determined that both ISDs (intersection safety devices) were destroyed by the discharge of a firearm,” police said in a news release.

RCMP said they were first contacted by Global Traffic Group on Oct. 11 when an intersection safety device was disabled at the southeast corner of Sherwood Drive and Granada Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. the same day. At about 1 a.m. on Oct. 24, police said another camera was disabled at the southwest corner of Wye Road and Brentwood Boulevard.

“We will keep this investigation active until we determine who is responsible,” said Supt. Dave Kalist of the Strathcona County RCMP.

“We are relieved that no one was injured as a result of discharging a firearm in our community.”

Police said both cameras were at intersections in high-traffic residential areas and that their destruction is a public safety concern.

Anyone who may have been in the areas when either camera was destroyed and who can offer surveillance video or dashcam footage is asked to call the Strathcona County RCMP detachment at 780-467-7741.

Tips can also be submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1–800-22-8477 or by contacting them online.

