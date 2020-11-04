‘You’re cutting off our blood supply’: Farmers decry supply store closure in Keremeos, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Farmers and ranchers in the Similkameen Valley are furious with the abrupt, pending closure of the only farm supply store in the area, and the impact it will have on the entire agricultural community.

Growers Supply is owned and operated by the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative.

The company has locations in Kelowna, Vernon, Creston, Penticton, Oliver and Keremeos.

Chief Executive Officer, Warren Sarafinchan, said the cooperative is closing the Keremeos location, effective Nov. 20, due to financial constraints that it’s facing.

“The decision to close the Growers Supply store in Keremeos was a very difficult decision,” he said.

“Over the past couple of years, the cooperative has not been delivering the level of return to our members that we needed to deliver, and what that’s required us to do is find ways to transform our business.”

Farmers said the closure will mean skyrocketing transportation costs as they’re forced to travel 120 kilometres round trip to Oliver or Penticton for their much-needed supplies.

“Without a farm supply in the valley and in the community, the inconvenience to growers in time, effort and cost is almost incalculable,” said Billy Potash, president of Cawston Cold Storage, which packages and ships organic fruit.

“The cost and the loss for not having a farm supply will affect each and every farming operation in the valley.”

Cattle rancher Vickie Dennis said travel time adds an additional expense to her operations and products, like salt blocks, will be more expensive elsewhere.

“As ranchers, you don’t make a whole lot of money, so travelling farther is going to cost even more money,” she said.

Ravinder Bains said apple growers are already struggling, due to plummeting apple prices and pandemic labour shortages. He is worried some farmers may not survive the downturn.

“It has been shocking news for me. The farming, without Growers Supply, cannot survive,” he said.

Organic grower Lee McFadyen also worried about the future of farming in the valley.

“This is a very vibrant farming community, young people are coming back to farm, and they need a supplier and this is really fundamental to the valley,” she said.

Joe Dennis, the former chief of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, said cattle ranchers rely heavily on a local farm supply provider.

“As ranchers, we count on them, we don’t get enough supplies as it is,” he said.

Orchardist Tim Monaghan grows four acres of applies in Cawston.

“This whole area is an agricultural belt, this is really our primary industry, and they come to Growers specifically to purchase their products,” he said.

“You’re cutting off our blood supply.”

Agriculturalists also questioned the abruptness of the pending closure and perceived lack of communication on the part of BC Tree Fruits Cooperative.

“They should have been more transparent,” McFadyen said.

“The communication level that is lacking is probably the greatest detriment to growers,” added Potash.

The company said its priority was supporting impacted employees.

Sarafinchan would not reveal if the Keremeos location was not profitable.

“We don’t disclose specific results for each store, what I can tell you is by closing this particular store, the overall financial results of the Growers Supply Company will improve,” he said.

The Keremeos closure takes effect Nov. 20.

The other Growers Supply locations will not be affected.

The company will invest in improving the Oliver and Penticton branches, he said.