Victim identified in suspicious Copperfield death as Calgary police search for suspect

Calgary police have identified a man who died under suspicious circumstances in Copperfield last week as they continue the search for a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police responded to reports of a body found inside a home in the 100 block of Copperpond Common S.E. on Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

An autopsy identified the victim as Jessie James Hanaghan, 37, who was shot to death, police said.

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Investigators are looking for Michael Andrew Onischuk, 33, who is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder.

Police released a stock photo Wednesday of a vehicle they think is connected to Onischuk. It is a white 2012 four-door Jaguar XF with a possible B.C. licence plate of PP023D.

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

If you have information about the suspect, vehicle or shooting, call the Calgary Police Service homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Global News