Crime

Victim identified in suspicious Copperfield death as Calgary police search for suspect

By Kaylen Small Global News
Jessie James Hanaghan (left) was found dead in Calgary on Oct. 30, 2020. Suspect Michael Andrew Onischuk (right) is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder.
Jessie James Hanaghan (left) was found dead in Calgary on Oct. 30, 2020. Suspect Michael Andrew Onischuk (right) is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder. Obtained by Global News

Calgary police have identified a man who died under suspicious circumstances in Copperfield last week as they continue the search for a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Read more: Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Copperfield community

Police responded to reports of a body found inside a home in the 100 block of Copperpond Common S.E. on Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

An autopsy identified the victim as Jessie James Hanaghan, 37, who was shot to death, police said.

Investigators are looking for Michael Andrew Onischuk, 33, who is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder.
Investigators are looking for Michael Andrew Onischuk, 33, who is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Investigators are looking for Michael Andrew Onischuk, 33, who is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder.

Police released a stock photo Wednesday of a vehicle they think is connected to Onischuk. It is a white 2012 four-door Jaguar XF with a possible B.C. licence plate of PP023D.

Calgary police are looking for a Jaguar like this that they think is connected to the suspect.
Calgary police are looking for a Jaguar like this that they think is connected to the suspect. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

If you have information about the suspect, vehicle or shooting, call the Calgary Police Service homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Calgary police investigated a suspicious death in the community of Copperfield on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Calgary police investigated a suspicious death in the community of Copperfield on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Global News
