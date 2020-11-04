Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Aggressive coyotes spotted in Assiniboine Forest, warn Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
A roaming coyote.
A roaming coyote. Getty Images

Police are warning Winnipeggers about the potential for aggressive coyotes within city limits after a pair of the animals were spotted early Tuesday in Assiniboine Forest.

Read more: Coyotes adapting to Winnipeg’s urban environment, Fort Whyte Alive expert says

This is hardly the first time potentially dangerous coyotes have been spotted in the city.

Earlier this year, a wildlife expert from Fort Whyte Alive told 680 CJOB the animals are adapting to the urban environment and moving further and further inside city limits — and that there’s little reason for humans to fear them, but domestic pets like dogs can be at risk.

Trending Stories

In February, three Winnipeg schools were put in a hold-and-secure when roaming coyotes were seen nearby.

Anyone who comes into contact with aggressive coyotes is asked to contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, unless the situation is an emergency (in which case, call 911).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Bold coyotes close Winnipeg park' Bold coyotes close Winnipeg park
Bold coyotes close Winnipeg park
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeCoyoteFort Whyte Alivecoyote sightingWinnipeg wildlifeaggressive coyotescoyotes in Winnipeg
Flyers
More weekly flyers