Aggressive coyotes spotted in Assiniboine Forest, warn Winnipeg police

Police are warning Winnipeggers about the potential for aggressive coyotes within city limits after a pair of the animals were spotted early Tuesday in Assiniboine Forest.

This is hardly the first time potentially dangerous coyotes have been spotted in the city.

Earlier this year, a wildlife expert from Fort Whyte Alive told 680 CJOB the animals are adapting to the urban environment and moving further and further inside city limits — and that there’s little reason for humans to fear them, but domestic pets like dogs can be at risk.

In February, three Winnipeg schools were put in a hold-and-secure when roaming coyotes were seen nearby.

Anyone who comes into contact with aggressive coyotes is asked to contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, unless the situation is an emergency (in which case, call 911).

