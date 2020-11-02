Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Southern Alberta RCMP searching for missing child last seen walking to school

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 5:25 pm
Myles Gilbert was reported missing in the Raymond, Alta., area on Monday.
Myles Gilbert was reported missing in the Raymond, Alta., area on Monday. Alberta RCMP

A ground search is underway in the southern Alberta town of Raymond, Alta., to find a 10-year-old boy reported missing on Monday morning.

RCMP say Myles Gilbert left his home at 7:45 a.m. Monday to walk to school.

According to Myles’ family, the boy usually walks to school with his sister and they eventually meet up with their cousin, but on Monday he walked alone.

Security cameras at the school didn’t show Myles arriving, and the family says it’s not like him to disappear without any warning.

Story continues below advertisement

Myles is described as being five feet tall, weighing 80 pounds, with a slender build, blue eyes and blond hair. His blond hair is currently died green, but is faded.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, dark zip-up hoodie with paintball splatter graphics, dark joggers and dark running sneakers.

“RCMP have conducted patrols as well as community members have attempted to locate Myles,” police said in a news release.

“RCMP Police Dog Services as well as the Lethbridge and Area Search and Rescue Association will be commencing a ground search.”

People are asked to check security camera footage for any sign of Myles, and anyone with information about Myles’ whereabouts is asked to contact Raymond RCMP at 403-752-3351 or a local police detachment. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

