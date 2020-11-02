Southern Alberta RCMP searching for missing child last seen walking to school

Send this page to someone via email

A ground search is underway in the southern Alberta town of Raymond, Alta., to find a 10-year-old boy reported missing on Monday morning.

RCMP say Myles Gilbert left his home at 7:45 a.m. Monday to walk to school.

According to Myles’ family, the boy usually walks to school with his sister and they eventually meet up with their cousin, but on Monday he walked alone.

Security cameras at the school didn’t show Myles arriving, and the family says it’s not like him to disappear without any warning.

**MISSING CHILD** The family of 10-year old Raymond boy Myles Gilbert says he has not been seen since leaving for school at around 7:40 a.m. today. He was wearing black joggers, a black hoodie, and was carrying a backpack. RCMP are asking for help locating him. #YQL #Lethbridge pic.twitter.com/KDvz6l1eRg — Liam Nixon (@GlobalLiamNixon) November 2, 2020

Myles is described as being five feet tall, weighing 80 pounds, with a slender build, blue eyes and blond hair. His blond hair is currently died green, but is faded.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, dark zip-up hoodie with paintball splatter graphics, dark joggers and dark running sneakers.

Myles Gilbert was reported missing in the Raymond, Alta., area on Monday. Alberta RCMP

“RCMP have conducted patrols as well as community members have attempted to locate Myles,” police said in a news release.

“RCMP Police Dog Services as well as the Lethbridge and Area Search and Rescue Association will be commencing a ground search.” Tweet This

People are asked to check security camera footage for any sign of Myles, and anyone with information about Myles’ whereabouts is asked to contact Raymond RCMP at 403-752-3351 or a local police detachment. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

