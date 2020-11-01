Lethbridge schools added to provincial COVID-19 watch, outbreak lists

Send this page to someone via email

Winston Churchill High School in Lethbridge has been added to Alberta’s COVID-19 watch list, and an outbreak has been declared at Wilson Middle School.

School officials said William Churchill High School was told it had been added to the list on Oct. 30.

The province adds schools to the watch list when there are five or more cases where COVID-19 could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

Alberta Health Services said there have been five cases at Winston Churchill. Those who are close contacts of those cases have been notified by the school division and are required to quarantine.

The school has set up an online education plan for those students. Teachers who are quarantining will switch their classes temporarily online for all students.

The outbreak at Wilson Middle School involves two cases. Schools are added to the outbreak list when they have two or more cases identified.

As of Oct. 26, there were 680 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta schools. There were active alerts or outbreaks in about 11 per cent of Alberta schools.

