Canada

Missing Blood Tribe man’s truck found along with unidentified human remains: police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 31, 2020 7:40 pm
Jason Many Fingers was last seen in September 2020.
Jason Many Fingers was last seen in September 2020. Courtesy: Blood Tribe Communications

The Blood Tribe Police Service has found the truck known to be driven by a man missing since the start of October along with unidentified human remains, officers said Saturday.

Jason Many Fingers, 46, was last seen at the Fas Gas in Pincher Creek fuelling up his father’s white 2005 GMC Sierra truck on Sept. 20 at 3:45 p.m., and his family reported him missing on Oct. 1, police said.

Read more: Family pleads for public’s help finding missing 46-year-old Blood Tribe man

A person tipped off police to the truck’s location near Spring Glen Park on Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

With help from RCMP dogs, the BTPS found human remains in the area.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week in Calgary as the investigation continues.

If you have information about the case, contact the BTPS at 403-737-3800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

