Crime

Crown, defence seek 18 years for Alberta woman who shot her husband, dumped body in slough

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2020 1:03 pm
Helen Naslund, 52, and her son Neil Naslund, 25, were initially charged with first-degree murder and causing indignity to human remains in connection with their husband and father, Miles Naslund. CREDIT: Facebook

Crown and defence lawyers say an Alberta woman who pleaded guilty to shooting her husband and dumping his body in a slough should spend up to 18 years in prison.

Helen Naslund pleaded guilty in March to manslaughter in the September 2011 shooting of 49-year old Miles Naslund on a farm near Holden, Alta.

Read more: Alberta woman admits to shooting husband; son helped hide body in slough in 2011

The couple’s son, Neil Naslund, pleaded guilty to offering an indignity to human remains.

The mother and son were initially charged with first-degree murder

Both are in court in Edmonton Friday for sentencing hearings.

Read more: Wife, son charged with murder of Tofield man granted bail

Story continues below advertisement

An agreed statement of facts says there had been a domineering pattern of abuse in the marriage. It says Helen Naslund shot her husband twice in the back of his head with a 22-calibre pistol when he was in bed.

The statement of facts says she and her son put the body in a metal truckbox and used a boat to dump it in a swampy area.

It says they threw the gun in another slough and buried the victim’s car in a farmer’s field.

Click to play video 'Alberta man who knows mother, son charged in Tofield man’s homicide speaks out' Alberta man who knows mother, son charged in Tofield man’s homicide speaks out
Alberta man who knows mother, son charged in Tofield man’s homicide speaks out

More to come…

