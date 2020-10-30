Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Police concerned after woman allegedly seen forced into Mercedes in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 1:00 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say they are concerned for a woman’s safety after receiving reports a woman was seen being forced into a dark-coloured Mercedes on Friday morning.

Police said it was around 8:33 a.m. when a call came in for a possible abduction at Meadowvale Town Centre in Mississauga.

Investigators said reports indicated a woman was allegedly being forced into a vehicle by an unknown number of males.

Police said officers are looking to identify the dark-coloured Mercedes sedan and the occupants inside.

There is no licence plate information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policeMississaugapeel policePossible abductionMeadowvale Town CentreMississauga mall
Flyers
More weekly flyers