Police concerned after woman allegedly seen forced into Mercedes in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say they are concerned for a woman’s safety after receiving reports a woman was seen being forced into a dark-coloured Mercedes on Friday morning.
Police said it was around 8:33 a.m. when a call came in for a possible abduction at Meadowvale Town Centre in Mississauga.
Investigators said reports indicated a woman was allegedly being forced into a vehicle by an unknown number of males.
Police said officers are looking to identify the dark-coloured Mercedes sedan and the occupants inside.
There is no licence plate information available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
