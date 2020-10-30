Police concerned after woman allegedly seen forced into Mercedes in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are concerned for a woman’s safety after receiving reports a woman was seen being forced into a dark-coloured Mercedes on Friday morning.

Police said it was around 8:33 a.m. when a call came in for a possible abduction at Meadowvale Town Centre in Mississauga.

Investigators said reports indicated a woman was allegedly being forced into a vehicle by an unknown number of males.

Police said officers are looking to identify the dark-coloured Mercedes sedan and the occupants inside.

There is no licence plate information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

