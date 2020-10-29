Follow COVID-19 recommendations while trick-or-treating: health officials

Send this page to someone via email

It’s that time of year again, when things get spooky and kids get all dressed up to hit the streets for some long-awaited treats, but health officials are still reminding everyone to stay vigilant and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Alberta Health Services says when it comes to trick-or-treating:

Don’t go out if you’re sick, even if symptoms are mild

Wear a mask with your costume

Minimize contact with others and stay two metres apart

Only go with your household or cohort

Avoid touching doorbells or railings

Disinfect packages before eating candy

Wash hands and use hand sanitizer

Carrie and John Kerber are known for putting up a spectacular haunted house every year with dozens of skeletons and other decorations scattered across their front lawn.

Over the years, the house has been taken over by a Pirates of the Caribbean theme, since the film series is Carrie Kerber’s favourite.

Kerber says with COVID-19, it’s especially nice to carve out some much-needed time for Halloween festivities this year.

“I believe Halloween spirit is always important. This time of year gives us a chance to be someone else, to be who we want to be and [it’s] a time to have fun. Tweet This

“Right now, fun is really important, just to lift our spirits, the Halloween spirit. If the house helps do it, then great,” she added.

It’s also a tradition they’ve enthusiastically kept up with for nearly three decades.

“We’re both big lovers of Halloween. We put up a graveyard, the skeletons, then we had a haunted house and the skeletons fighting,” she explained.

“Then when pirates came on the scene, we said, ‘Can we build a pirate ship?’ and we’re like, ‘Why not?’ so, it’s been pirates ever since,” she said.

Of course trick-or-treating will look a little different at the Kerber residence this time around.

“As far as changes, we won’t be allowing anyone into the yard this year,” Carrie said. Tweet This

“We’ll be doing everything on the fence line, so we can do the socially distanced thing, but other than that, it’s Halloween as usual,” she stated.

When it comes to staying safe aside from COVID-19, the police have some tips, such as not trick-or-treating alone, if children are young, they will need to have an adult with them.

For older kids, Const. Shawn Davis with the Lethbridge Police Service would like to remind others that there’s safety in travelling in numbers.

He adds wearing bright clothing to increase visibility is important as well.

“When you’re in a costume, you’ve got a mask on, don’t be walking into traffic,” Davis said. Tweet This

“Don’t assume the cars can see you, and also, if you’re driving, don’t assume the kids saw you either,” he stated.

“Take those extra couple of seconds before you cross the road, take those extra couple of seconds before you take those turns in traffic to make sure the kids are all going to be safe.”

At the end of the day, Davis says, what matters most is everyone gets to go home.