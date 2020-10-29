Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia says it’s looking at options to prevent evictions, but short on specifics

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2020 4:47 pm
Halifax receives $8.7M for rapid housing
Halifax is receiving $8.7 million in funding as one of 15 cities in Canada where affordable housing and homelessness has been identified as an issue. The funding comes from a new $1 billion federal Rapid Housing Initiative. Alicia Draus has the story.

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia’s premier says his government is looking at ways to help people access affordable housing following a spate of evictions across Halifax.

Stephen McNeil wasn’t specific, however, about what he will do but said he won’t impose rent control.

Read more: Nova Scotia to launch program offering tax relief to hotel owners

McNeil says despite $8.7 million from Ottawa for affordable housing in Halifax and the availability of rent subsidies, more can be done to help people.

The premier blamed high housing costs in the Halifax area on landlords who renovate buildings and then jack up rents.

Calls for rent freeze as Nova Scotia residents make first payment during COVID-19 pandemic
Calls for rent freeze as Nova Scotia residents make first payment during COVID-19 pandemic

But McNeil also says high rents are a consequence of the growth in recent years of the province’s economy and population.

Housing Minister Chuck Porter says his department intends to consult non-profit housing groups and landlords to solve the issue, but didn’t give any timelines.

Nova Scotia Liberals nix NDP push for rent control
Nova Scotia Liberals nix NDP push for rent control
