Man presumed dead after fall from train bridge in Manitoba’s Interlake: RCMP

Police, firefighters and volunteers have been searching for a 32-year-old man who was reported to have fallen off a train bridge in Manitoba’s Interlake region.

RCMP say their Gypsumville detachment got a report Sunday night that the man fell into the river as he and his younger sister were trying to cross the bridge.

Last night, Gypsumville #rcmpmb responded to a report of a 32yo male who had fallen off the train bridge & into the river. Officers along with the fire dept & local volunteers continue to search for the male who is presumed deceased. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 26, 2020

Police say officers and emergency crews have searched the river and the shore line but have yet to find the man.

Police say he is presumed dead and are continuing to investigate.