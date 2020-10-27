Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Man presumed dead after fall from train bridge in Manitoba’s Interlake: RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
A 32-year-old man is presumed dead after police say he fell off a train bridge in the Interlake.
A 32-year-old man is presumed dead after police say he fell off a train bridge in the Interlake. File / Global News

Police, firefighters and volunteers have been searching for a 32-year-old man who was reported to have fallen off a train bridge in Manitoba’s Interlake region.

Read more: Manitoba teen arrested after Mounties discover restricted firearms, drugs

RCMP say their Gypsumville detachment got a report Sunday night that the man fell into the river as he and his younger sister were trying to cross the bridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers and emergency crews have searched the river and the shore line but have yet to find the man.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police investigating woman’s death in Lake St. Martin First Nation

Police say he is presumed dead and are continuing to investigate.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Manitoba RCMPRCMP InvestigationEmergency crewsGypsumville RCMPTrain BridgePresumed DeadInterlake Region
Flyers
More weekly flyers