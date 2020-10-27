Man presumed dead after fall from train bridge in Manitoba’s Interlake: RCMP

Police, firefighters and volunteers have been searching for a 32-year-old man who was reported to have fallen off a train bridge in Manitoba’s Interlake region.
RCMP say their Gypsumville detachment got a report Sunday night that the man fell into the river as he and his younger sister were trying to cross the bridge.
Police say officers and emergency crews have searched the river and the shore line but have yet to find the man.
Trending Stories
Police say he is presumed dead and are continuing to investigate.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Comments