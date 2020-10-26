Fire just outside St. Thomas, Ont., leaves bungalow a ‘total loss’

Send this page to someone via email

A household has been displaced from their bungalow after fire tore through the single detached dwelling just east of St. Thomas, Ont.

According to Central Elgin fire Chief Chris McDonough, emergency services received a 911 call at roughly 9 p.m. on Sunday and within six minutes, firefighters from the Yarmouth and Union stations were on scene.

McDonough says a woman in the home noticed the skylight over the living room and kitchen area looked hazy, then went outside and saw that the attic was on fire, which prompted the 911 call.

He says everyone was out of the building when firefighters arrived but the roof was already fully involved.

Crews attempted a “fairly aggressive” attack from the outside but struggled against the flames before being able to make headway through the south gable, or triangular portion of the wall where the roof pitches intersect.

By 11:45 p.m., the fire was under control but crews remained on scene for another hour to douse hot spots. Police and paramedics were also on scene, with McDonough saying the groups all worked well together in responding to the blaze.

Damage is estimated at roughly $300,000.

The cause of the fire is believed to be related to wiring, however damage was so extensive that crews cannot confirm the cause.

