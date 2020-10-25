Man dead in Winnipeg’s 37th homicide of 2020: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s 37th homicide of the year.

On Sunday morning at around 5:40 a.m., members of the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the 500 block of Furby Street for a report of an injured male.

When officers arrived, they found him outside a house suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police investigating the city\’s 37th homicide. Michael Draven/Global News