Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Canada

Man dead in Winnipeg’s 37th homicide of 2020: Police

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Winnipeg police.
Winnipeg police. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s 37th homicide of the year.

On Sunday morning at around 5:40 a.m., members of the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the 500 block of Furby Street for a report of an injured male.

Read more: Winnipeg records 36th homicide; name released in 35th death

When officers arrived, they found him outside a house suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police investigating the city\’s 37th homicide.
Winnipeg police investigating the city\’s 37th homicide. Michael Draven/Global News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceHomicide
