Body of missing Leaf Rapids woman found in Churchill River: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say the remains of a missing Leaf Rapids woman have been recovered from the Churchill River.
Police say Gwyneth Gegenfurtner’s body was found in the river near Leaf Rapids Friday.
The 19-year-old had been missing from the northern Manitoba community since Oct. 12.
Police made a public plea asking for help finding Gegenfurtner on Oct. 14, saying they were concerned for her wellbeing.
In a release Friday afternoon, RCMP thanked family, friends, volunteers and band members from the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation and the O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation for helping search for the missing woman.
Leaf Rapids is roughly 756 km northwest of Winnipeg.
