Body of missing Leaf Rapids woman found in Churchill River: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say the remains of a missing Leaf Rapids woman have been recovered from the Churchill River.

Police say Gwyneth Gegenfurtner’s body was found in the river near Leaf Rapids Friday.

The 19-year-old had been missing from the northern Manitoba community since Oct. 12.

Earlier today, 19yo Gwyneth Gegenfurtner was recovered from the Churchill River near Leaf Rapids. #rcmpmb would like to thank the family, friends, volunteers & band members from the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation who attended & provided assistance during this difficult search. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 23, 2020

Police made a public plea asking for help finding Gegenfurtner on Oct. 14, saying they were concerned for her wellbeing.

In a release Friday afternoon, RCMP thanked family, friends, volunteers and band members from the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation and the O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation for helping search for the missing woman.

Leaf Rapids is roughly 756 km northwest of Winnipeg.

