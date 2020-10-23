Menu

Body of missing Leaf Rapids woman found in Churchill River: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 6:58 pm
Gwyneth Gegenfurtner, 19.
Gwyneth Gegenfurtner, 19. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP say the remains of a missing Leaf Rapids woman have been recovered from the Churchill River.

Police say Gwyneth Gegenfurtner’s body was found in the river near Leaf Rapids Friday.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP search for missing Leaf Rapids woman last seen Thanksgiving Monday

The 19-year-old had been missing from the northern Manitoba community since Oct. 12.

Police made a public plea asking for help finding Gegenfurtner on Oct. 14, saying they were concerned for her wellbeing.

Read more: Arrest made in Garden Hill First Nation homicide, Manitoba RCMP say

In a release Friday afternoon, RCMP thanked family, friends, volunteers and band members from the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation and the O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation for helping search for the missing woman.

Leaf Rapids is roughly 756 km northwest of Winnipeg.

