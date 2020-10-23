Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorms could hit Waterloo Region, Guelph area

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 2:36 pm
Environment Canada says the Guelph and Waterloo Region area could be in for severe thunderstorms.
Environment Canada says the Guelph and Waterloo Region area could be in for severe thunderstorms. Jeff Chiu / The Canadian Press

Environment Canada says Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County could be in for some nasty thunderstorms on Friday.

The weather office says the area is expected to get hit with severe storms with damaging wind gusts late in the afternoon and early in the evening.

Read more: 2020 fall forecast: What weather Canadians can expect from coast to coast

Thunderstorms from Michigan will reach western portions of southern Ontario by the late afternoon and then move rapidly eastward across the regions, the agency said.

Click to play video 'How Environment Canada handles severe storms' How Environment Canada handles severe storms
How Environment Canada handles severe storms

Some of the more specific hazards include heavy rain, wind gusts of 90 km/h, lightning, poor visibility and water ponding on the roads. There could also be some hail.

Environment Canada said strong wind gusts can often toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and even overturn large vehicles.

It asked residents to monitor alerts and forecasts.

