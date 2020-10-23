Severe thunderstorms could hit Waterloo Region, Guelph area

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County could be in for some nasty thunderstorms on Friday.

The weather office says the area is expected to get hit with severe storms with damaging wind gusts late in the afternoon and early in the evening.

Thunderstorms from Michigan will reach western portions of southern Ontario by the late afternoon and then move rapidly eastward across the regions, the agency said.

Some of the more specific hazards include heavy rain, wind gusts of 90 km/h, lightning, poor visibility and water ponding on the roads. There could also be some hail.

Environment Canada said strong wind gusts can often toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and even overturn large vehicles.

It asked residents to monitor alerts and forecasts.

An October Severe T-Storm Watch now up for most areas previously under Special Weather Statement – keep in mind a watch means conditions are favourable for severe storms – if storms turn severe warnings will be issued later today. Be sky aware! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/JFKRyGOP1Z — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) October 23, 2020