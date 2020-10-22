Crash in rural area near Carman, Man., kills one driver, injures another

RCMP say one man is dead and another is recovering after a collision between a truck and a semi approximately seven kilometers east of Carman, Man.
Mounties say it happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Road 35 N and Road 20 W.
Investigators believe a northbound semi entered the intersection and crashed into the westbound truck.
The 76-year-old driver of the truck was rushed to hospital but later died.
The 60-year-old driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP say both men are from the RM of Dufferin, and neither alcohol nor speed is believed to have been a factor.
The investigation continues.
