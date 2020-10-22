Menu

News

Crash in rural area near Carman, Man., kills one driver, injures another

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 6:40 pm
Mounties say a senior from the RM of Dufferin has died following a collision near Carman.
Mounties say a senior from the RM of Dufferin has died following a collision near Carman.

RCMP say one man is dead and another is recovering after a collision between a truck and a semi approximately seven kilometers east of Carman, Man.

Mounties say it happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Road 35 N and Road 20 W.

Read more: Serious crash closes stretch of Manitoba highway: RCMP

Investigators believe a northbound semi entered the intersection and crashed into the westbound truck.

The 76-year-old driver of the truck was rushed to hospital but later died.

The 60-year-old driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Three people face dozens of charges in Dufferin-area weapons bust

RCMP say both men are from the RM of Dufferin, and neither alcohol nor speed is believed to have been a factor.

The investigation continues.

