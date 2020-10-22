12th COVID-19 case connected to outbreak involving place of worship in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health has announced that a 12th COVID-19 case has been connected to the outbreak involving an event held at a place of worship.

On Wednesday, the agency announced that there were 11 cases connected to the first known outbreak involving a place of worship in Waterloo Region.

Waterloo Public Health would not disclose any other details about the outbreak, including what the event was or where it was held.

The coronavirus outbreak at the Conestoga Lodge Retirement Residence in Kitchener has come to an end, leaving 10 active outbreaks in the region.

The others include six at nursing homes, one at Wilfrid Laurier University, one in a congregate setting and one connected to a before and after care program involving the Waterloo Region District School Board.

There were two new cases reported involving WRDSB schools over the past couple of days with students testing positive at Tait Street Public School in Cambridge and Wilson Avenue Public School in Kitchener.

There have now been 38 cases connected to schools in the region as 35 students and three staff members have tested positive for the virus since Sept. 1.

Waterloo Public Health reported 13 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 2,034.

There have been an average of 13 cases reported per day over the past seven days.

In addition, 11 people have been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,821.

The death toll currently stands at 120 as the area has not had any COVID-19-related deaths since Aug. 21.

There are currently 93 active cases in the area, including eight people who are in hospital as a result of the virus.

Elsewhere, the province reported 841 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total across Ontario to 67,527.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 335 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 162 in Peel Region, 106 in York Region, 72 in Ottawa and 29 each in Durham and Halton regions.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 35 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,071 as nine more deaths were reported. Nine deaths were also reported on Wednesday.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

