Hastings Prince Edward Public Health discouraging trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is asking residents to find alternatives to trick-or-treating this Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health for the region, said he and the public health unit will follow suit to the province, which recently decided to discourage trick-or-treating in areas like Toronto and Ottawa that have reverted back to Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plans.

Although the Hastings and Prince Edward region is still in Stage 3, Oglaza said there has been a recent uptick in cases, and is now discouraging residents from going door-to-door this Halloween. The region, which has only seen 70 cases since the pandemic began, has recorded seven new cases in just the last week.

The public health unit is asking people to consider the following alternatives for Halloween this year:

a virtual costume contest with family and friends

walking or driving around your neighbourhood to see Halloween decorations

hunting for treats at home with your household members

an online pumpkin carving contest

a spooky Halloween dinner and monster dance with your household

an online haunted house game with family and friends

sharing spooky stories over the phone or video chat

a scavenger hunt in your home or on your property with your family

Public health is asking anyone in the region who is not handing out candy to turn off their lights and put out posters or signs to indicate they are not participating this year.

Nevertheless, no one is barred from trick-or-treating in the area, so the public health unit is offering the following tips for those who do decide to go door-to-door this year:

only go out with members of your household

only trick-or-treat outside

trick-or-treaters and people handing out candy should all wear a face covering; a costume mask is not a substitute for a face covering and should not be worn over a face covering as it may make it difficult to breathe

do not congregate or linger at doorsteps and remember to line-up two-metres apart if waiting

avoid high-touch surfaces and objects

whether collecting or handing out treats, wash your hands often and thoroughly, or use hand sanitizer

those handing out treats should not leave treats in a bucket or bowl for children to grab; consider using tongs or other similar tools to hand out treats