Humane Society London and Middlesex seeks donations after 88 cats surrendered in one go

Humane Society London and Middlesex is appealing to the public for donations after someone in its jurisdiction surrendered 88 cats to the shelter.

HSLM says the owner-surrender occurred on Tuesday and the society is also stressing that it is “a judgment-free facility that serves the community and aids in the well-being of all animals in our service territory.”

“The responsible decision to surrender the animals came about through transparent conversations with the owner regarding the overall health and safety of the animals, as well as the resources required to continue sheltering and caring for the large volume of cats,” a release on Wednesday said.

HSLM executive director Steve Ryall will speak about the case on Let’s Talk London with Jess Brady at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday.

HSLM says the cats were kept in “an indoor residential location as well as exterior retrofitted shelters” and they vary in age and health conditions. The society rented two trucks and used multiple carriers to transport the cats, with the help of 39 staff and volunteers.

One of the cats surrendered to the HSLM on Tuesday. supplied by Humane Society London and Middlesex

“The cats were triaged by the HSLM Animal Health Department upon arrival at the shelter,” a release stated. The society says the cats were examined and those who had no serious medical conditions were then de-wormed; vaccinated; medicated for flea, tick and ear mites; and given antibiotics.

“The new feline tenants had their nails trimmed, ears cleaned and their fur and skin assessed for any problematic areas. Their new kennels were equipped with Feliway to mimic F3 facial pheromones to create a sense of safety as well as fresh blankets donated by HSLM supporters. They also received a delicious meal of dry and wet food to ease their comfort and provide a calm transition.”

The society says its current priority is to provide the cats with necessary medical treatment and is urging the public to support it through donations to help cover the cost of vaccinations, medications, food, shelter, and spaying and neutering animals.

“HSLM shelters an average of 215 animals on a daily basis. With this vast intake volume, HSLM has increased staff and volunteer hours to ensure that all animals are getting the care they need. HSLM is not government funded and relies solely on donations from individuals and corporations.”

Foster homes have been arranged for pregnant cats and recent litters and kittens will stay in foster care until they’re old enough to be put up for adoption.

