Man arrested after allegedly stealing from more than 30 vehicles in Keswick, Ont.

York Regional Police say a man is in custody after allegedly stealing items from more than 30 vehicles in Keswick, Ont.

Investigators said plain clothes officers saw a suspicious man in the area of The Queensway South and Irene Drive at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said the suspect, who is about 30 years old, was arrested. There was a warrant out for his arrest as the he was “before the court on other matters,” police told Global News.

Stolen property was found on the man, police said.

Police said they believe the majority of thefts were from vehicles left unlocked.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at York Regional Police’s District 3.