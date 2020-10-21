Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Downtown Winnipeg apartment building evacuated after water damage

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 7:47 am
The building on Garry Street fenced off on Wednesday morning.
The building on Garry Street fenced off on Wednesday morning. Corey Callaghan/Global News

The City of Winnipeg says hundreds of residents were without power early Wednesday at a downtown apartment building.

The city says firefighters got the call around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday and began evacuating a 21-storey residential building in the first hundred block of Garry Street.

That block is home to the Fort Garry Place buildings, though it’s not clear which one was affected.

Trending Stories

Read more: Major water main break floods Sinclair Street

City crews say recent water damage caused a loss in both primary and secondary power sources, and the building quickly lost heat.

The city’s Emergency Social Services team is on the scene to help everyone find temporary living arrangements until the building is safe to enter again.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was hurt.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
EvacuationPower OutageDowntown WinnipegBuildingWater DamageGarry StreetBuilding Out
Flyers
More weekly flyers