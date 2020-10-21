Downtown Winnipeg apartment building evacuated after water damage

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg says hundreds of residents were without power early Wednesday at a downtown apartment building.

The city says firefighters got the call around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday and began evacuating a 21-storey residential building in the first hundred block of Garry Street.

That block is home to the Fort Garry Place buildings, though it’s not clear which one was affected.

City crews say recent water damage caused a loss in both primary and secondary power sources, and the building quickly lost heat.

The city’s Emergency Social Services team is on the scene to help everyone find temporary living arrangements until the building is safe to enter again.

No one was hurt.