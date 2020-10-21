Suspected multiple stabbing involving young child in Surrey sends three to hospital

There was a heavy police presence in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey Tuesday night, after reports of a multiple stabbing involving a toddler.
According to unconfirmed reports, it happened at a townhouse complex located at 12730 66 Avenue near 128th Street late Tuesday evening.
A man, woman, and young child are said to have been taken to hospital.
There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
Police could also be seen keeping watch over a second area two blocks away, where a forensics team could be seen amid evidence markers and orange cones on the ground.
So far, no comment from Surrey RCMP.
