Suspected multiple stabbing involving young child in Surrey sends three to hospital

There was a heavy police presence in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey Tuesday night, after reports of a multiple stabbing involving a toddler.

According to unconfirmed reports, it happened at a townhouse complex located at 12730 66 Avenue near 128th Street late Tuesday evening.

A man, woman, and young child are said to have been taken to hospital.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Yellow tape can be seen marking off the crime scene areas. Global News

Police could also be seen keeping watch over a second area two blocks away, where a forensics team could be seen amid evidence markers and orange cones on the ground.

So far, no comment from Surrey RCMP.

