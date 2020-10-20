Menu

Young driver, 20, dies in 3-vehicle Trans-Canada Highway crash west of Revelstoke

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 8:32 pm
Revelstoke RCMP say an eastbound Pontiac tried passing a transport truck, but collided head-on with a westbound Honda.
Revelstoke RCMP say an eastbound Pontiac tried passing a transport truck, but collided head-on with a westbound Honda. File / Global News

A fatal crash involving a transport truck temporarily closed part of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior on Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash happened just west of Revelstoke around 5:40 a.m., with a 20-year-old man dying in the three-vehicle incident.

According to the RCMP, the 20-year-old was driving an eastbound Pontiac and he tried passing a transport truck, but wound up colliding head-on with a westbound Honda.

The Pontiac then struck the eastbound semi.

Police say the 20-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two occupants in the Honda sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The driver of the transport truck wasn’t injured.

The crash closed the highway, but it has since been reopened to alternating traffic.

