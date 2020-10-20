Menu

Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Woman, 9 months pregnant, fights off coyote to protect dogs in Woolastook Park: fire chief

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 6:55 pm
A coyote is seen at Cherry Beach in Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 3, 2012.
A coyote is seen at Cherry Beach in Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 3, 2012. (Photo by Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail)

The Upper Kingsclear Fire Department in New Brunswick says a woman who was nine months pregnant fought off a coyote when several surrounded her and her two small dogs in Woolastook Park, N.B.

Fire Chief Murray Crouse said a woman reported a coyote attack on Tuesday morning, around 9 to 10 a.m.

Crouse said by the time they arrived to the scene, the coyotes were gone, but noted there were three or four and they were “fairly large.”

He said the woman beat up one of the coyotes to protect her dog that was bitten.

Read more: Video shows B.C. conservation officers freeing coyote with jar on its head

The woman didn’t sustain any physical injuries, Crouse said, but was taken in for observation due to shock, adding she was later released from the hospital.

Crouse couldn’t confirm the condition of the injured dog, but said it was in veterinary care.

Global News is making efforts to identify the woman in question.

Click to play video 'B.C. conservation officers rescue coyote with head stuck in jar' B.C. conservation officers rescue coyote with head stuck in jar
B.C. conservation officers rescue coyote with head stuck in jar

 

