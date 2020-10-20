The impact of violent disputes over an Indigenous-run lobster fishery in Nova Scotia is being felt in Hamilton.A caravan of about 40 vehicles participated in a rolling blockade Tuesday afternoon on the Lincoln Alexander Expressway and Red Hill Valley Parkway.Organizers said their slow-moving caravan would head down Queenston Road to the RCMP detachment in Stoney Creek to protest the lack of action from the federal government.
Read more: Mobs are attacking Indigenous fisheries in Nova Scotia. Here’s what’s going onThe dispute in the Maritimes became violent after a southwestern Nova Scotia First Nation launched a self-regulated commercial fishery, in accordance with their treaty rights, outside of the federally designated fishing season.The Mounties are investigating several assaults that targeted Indigenous people and properties, and a suspicious fire over the weekend destroyed a lobster plant that stored the Mi’kmaq catch.
Trudeau says Ottawa ‘strongly condemns’ violence toward Mi’kmaq amid Nova Scotia fisheries dispute
