Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Penticton Indian Band elects new Chief

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 1:59 pm
The Penticton Indian Band elected former band administrator Greg Gabriel as its new Chief.
The Penticton Indian Band elected former band administrator Greg Gabriel as its new Chief. Submitted

The Penticton Indian Band has elected a new Chief.

Greg Gabriel, a former band administrator, will take the helm.

Gabriel defeated four other opponents, including Incumbent Chief Chad Eneas, who served in the position for four years.

Read more: Penticton Indian Band speaks out against proposed mega-subdivision on the Naramata Bench

Gabriel, who will be sworn in on Tuesday, received 107 of 358 ballots cast by members.

Eneas, who was elected in 2016, received 80 votes, finishing fourth.

Click to play video 'Waste pile on Penticton Indian Band land disappears' Waste pile on Penticton Indian Band land disappears
Waste pile on Penticton Indian Band land disappears

Gabriel served almost 35 years in a management capacity with the Penticton Indian Band, the band said in a press release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Tim Lezard had the second-highest number of votes (82), followed by Joseph Pierre (81), Eneas (80) and Brian Jack (8).

Read more: COVID-19 case reported within Penticton Indian Band, contact-tracing underway

The election was managed by Victoria-based lawyer Marcus Hadley, who was appointed as a third-party electoral officer, according to the statement.

The PIB’s government structure elects a Chief and council every four years under a custom election system.

Click to play video 'Penticton Indian Band stands by three members guilty of trespassing' Penticton Indian Band stands by three members guilty of trespassing
Penticton Indian Band stands by three members guilty of trespassing

The band council is composed of a Chief and eight council members.

The band will hold nominations for all the council positions tonight, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and polls are scheduled for December 7, 2020.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanaganpentictonsouth okanaganPenticton Indian BandChad EneasPIB ChiefChief electionGreg Gabriel
Flyers
More weekly flyers