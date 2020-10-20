Penticton Indian Band elects new Chief

Send this page to someone via email

The Penticton Indian Band has elected a new Chief.

Greg Gabriel, a former band administrator, will take the helm.

Gabriel defeated four other opponents, including Incumbent Chief Chad Eneas, who served in the position for four years.

Gabriel, who will be sworn in on Tuesday, received 107 of 358 ballots cast by members.

Eneas, who was elected in 2016, received 80 votes, finishing fourth.

Gabriel served almost 35 years in a management capacity with the Penticton Indian Band, the band said in a press release.

Tim Lezard had the second-highest number of votes (82), followed by Joseph Pierre (81), Eneas (80) and Brian Jack (8).

The election was managed by Victoria-based lawyer Marcus Hadley, who was appointed as a third-party electoral officer, according to the statement.

The PIB’s government structure elects a Chief and council every four years under a custom election system.

The band council is composed of a Chief and eight council members.

The band will hold nominations for all the council positions tonight, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and polls are scheduled for December 7, 2020.

