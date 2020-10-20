Glen Assoun fears he’ll die before receiving compensation for wrongful imprisonment

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A wrongfully convicted man whose heart is weakening says he fears he’ll die before he can receive government compensation for 17 years of imprisonment.

Halifax resident Glen Assoun says he lacks energy and cites warnings from his doctor that his heart is operating at one third of its normal capacity.

He says he’s worried the prime minister’s office is – quote – “just waiting for me to die.”

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court ruling in March 2019 reversed Assoun’s 1999 conviction for the murder of Brenda Way in Halifax.

1:57 Report on wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun gets released Report on wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun gets released

Assoun’s lawyer Phil Campbell says federal, provincial and municipal governments can be involved in a swift solution, but he believes the prime minister’s direct involvement is key.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa and the province shared the cost of an undisclosed initial payment to Assoun, and a provincial spokesman says continuing talks are taking Assoun’s health into account.

(The Canadian Press)