Canada

Glen Assoun fears he’ll die before receiving compensation for wrongful imprisonment

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2020 1:33 pm
Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, his lawyer Sean MacDonald and Ron Dalton, right, from the advocacy group Innocence Canada, stand outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019.
A wrongfully convicted man whose heart is weakening says he fears he’ll die before he can receive government compensation for 17 years of imprisonment.
Halifax resident Glen Assoun says he lacks energy and cites warnings from his doctor that his heart is operating at one third of its normal capacity.
He says he’s worried the prime minister’s office is – quote – “just waiting for me to die.”
A Nova Scotia Supreme Court ruling in March 2019 reversed Assoun’s 1999 conviction for the murder of Brenda Way in Halifax.
Assoun’s lawyer Phil Campbell says federal, provincial and municipal governments can be involved in a swift solution, but he believes the prime minister’s direct involvement is key.
Ottawa and the province shared the cost of an undisclosed initial payment to Assoun, and a provincial spokesman says continuing talks are taking Assoun’s health into account.
(The Canadian Press)
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Halifaxhalifax policeNova Scotia Supreme CourtGlen AssounBrenda Waywrongful imprisonmentPhil CampbellBrenda Way murderGlen Assoun case
