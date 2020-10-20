Menu

Health

Peterborough County OPP administer naloxone after man found laying on Hwy. 7 in Havelock

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 10:38 am
Peterborough County OPP found an unresponsive man on Highway 7/Ottawa Street in Havelock on Monday night.
Peterborough County OPP found an unresponsive man on Highway 7/Ottawa Street in Havelock on Monday night.

Peterborough County OPP say officers administered naloxone after finding an unresponsive man in the lane of Ottawa Street/Highway 7 in Havelock on Monday night.

According to OPP, around 7 p.m. officers found the man in the westbound lane of the highway which goes through the village.

Read more: Opioid Response Hub to replace former Greyhound station in Peterborough

Police say officers recognized the individual was suffering from a drug overdose. One officer administered naloxone and placed the victim in the recovery position until paramedics arrived.

“The individual began to recover rapidly and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation,” OPP said Tuesday.

In a release, OPP warned of the dangers of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid prescribed to manage acute and chronic pain. The drug is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 40 times more potent than heroin.

Peterborough County OPP say the following resources are available if you or someone you know is experiencing an addiction crisis:

