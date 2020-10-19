Menu

Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: Have you ever discovered music via TikTok?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York.
FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. (AP Photo, File)

When doggface208 (real name: Nathan Apodaca) posted this… https://youtu.be/OtzVKUCZE5w

 

…he couldn’t have possibly guessed that he’d become a global viral sensation.

First, Mick Fleetwood did this, resulting in a tripling of Fleetwood Mac’s streaming numbers…

@mickfleetwood@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

…and then Stevie Nicks contributed this.

 

All this has drawn so much attention to “Dreams” and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album that the record has entered the Billboard top 10 for the first time since February 1978. That’s 42 years.

My question is this: Have you ever discovered a song/album/artist through TikTok?  

 

