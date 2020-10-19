Weekly survey: Have you ever discovered music via TikTok?

When doggface208 (real name: Nathan Apodaca) posted this… https://youtu.be/OtzVKUCZE5w
…he couldn’t have possibly guessed that he’d become a global viral sensation.
First, Mick Fleetwood did this, resulting in a tripling of Fleetwood Mac’s streaming numbers…
…and then Stevie Nicks contributed this.
All this has drawn so much attention to “Dreams” and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album that the record has entered the Billboard top 10 for the first time since February 1978. That’s 42 years.
Trending Stories
My question is this: Have you ever discovered a song/album/artist through TikTok?
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments