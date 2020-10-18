Moose tranquilized after wandering into Saskatoon yard: police

Send this page to someone via email

Conservation officers tranquilized a moose that wandered into a Saskatoon yard on Sunday.

Police were called to the 100 blocks of Briarvale Road after receiving reports of a moose in the area of Broadway Avenue Bridge.

Conservation officers also attended the scene. They tranquilized the moose and will transport the moose outside of the city once it is alert enough to care for itself, police say.

0:30 Moose takes a dip in the South Saskatchewan River Moose takes a dip in the South Saskatchewan River

