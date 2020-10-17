Attempted child abduction reported near Surrey elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction near an elementary school in Cloverdale on Friday.

Mounties said it happened just before 3 p.m. at Adams Road Elementary at 18228 68 Ave.

A student reported being approached by a man driving a black van who asked them to get inside, according to police.

The student ran back into the school and asked staff to call 911.

The suspect is described as bald, with dark skin and a beard. He was wearing an orange-brown shirt.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video shot in the area around 3 p.m. is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

