Crime

Attempted child abduction reported near Surrey elementary school

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 17, 2020 9:02 pm
Surrey RCMP are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction near Adams Road Elementary.
Surrey RCMP are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction near Adams Road Elementary. Google Street View

Surrey RCMP are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction near an elementary school in Cloverdale on Friday.

Mounties said it happened just before 3 p.m. at Adams Road Elementary at 18228 68 Ave.

Read more: Attempted child abduction reported in South Vancouver

A student reported being approached by a man driving a black van who asked them to get inside, according to police.

The student ran back into the school and asked staff to call 911.

Read more: Delta police investigating report Tsawwassen teen was followed, approached

The suspect is described as bald, with dark skin and a beard. He was wearing an orange-brown shirt.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video shot in the area around 3 p.m. is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Click to play video 'Keeping kids safe online' Keeping kids safe online
Keeping kids safe online
