Halifax woman charged after robbery in parking lot: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police said they have charged a woman in relation to a robbery that occurred Thursday morning.

Police said they received a report of a robbery after it happened in a parking lot at the corner of Windsor and Cunard streets.

READ MORE: Five taken into custody after police respond to weapons call at Halifax hotel

“A woman approached the victim, produced a knife and demanded the victim’s property,” police said in a news release. “The suspect took the victim’s wallet and cell phone and fled the area on foot.”

According to the release, police arrested the suspect a short time later in the 7000 block of Bayers Road.

Police say 32-year-old Ashley Elizabeth Slaunwhite of Halifax is scheduled to appeared in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face charges of robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession or use of a stolen credit card.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Halifax marijuana dispensary robbery investigation leads to drug search, trafficking charges Halifax marijuana dispensary robbery investigation leads to drug search, trafficking charges