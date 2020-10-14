Menu

London, Ont., police seek helping finding missing 63-year-old man

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 14, 2020 1:55 pm
Johannes (Joe) F. Dejong was last seen Tuesday morning.
Johannes (Joe) F. Dejong was last seen Tuesday morning. supplied by London Police Service

Police in London, Ont., are asking the public for help locating Johannes F. Dejong, who also goes by “Joe.”

The London man, 63, was last seen Tuesday morning at around 10:15 a.m. in the area of Richmond and Grosvenor streets, near St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

Police describe him as five-foot-eleven-inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds. He is said to have long grey hair and a moustache and wears glasses. Police say he was last seen in a navy blue sweater and tan-coloured pants. Police also provided a small photo.

Police say they and Dejong’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

