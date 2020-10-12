Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Staff at three Manitoba jails test positive for COVID-19

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Winnipeg Remand Centre.
Winnipeg Remand Centre. Shane Gibson/Global News

Several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at multiple correctional facilities in Manitoba.

Headingley Correctional Institution, Milner Ridge Correctional Centre and the Remand Centre in Winnipeg now have public health investigations underway to determine close contacts and test any inmates who may have been exposed to the positive cases.

A provincial spokesperson told Global News Manitoba that the department of justice has developed plans for when a staff member or inmate tests positive, which are being initiated.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba’s correctional centres making adjustments to prevent spread of COVID-19

Right now, the risk has been assessed as low.

The spokesperson added no COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in Manitoba correctional facilities at this time.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobaManitoba JusticeCovid-19 ManitobaRemand CentreHeadingley Correctional InstitutionMilner Ridge Correctional CentreCorrectional facility COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers