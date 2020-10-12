Staff at three Manitoba jails test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at multiple correctional facilities in Manitoba.

Headingley Correctional Institution, Milner Ridge Correctional Centre and the Remand Centre in Winnipeg now have public health investigations underway to determine close contacts and test any inmates who may have been exposed to the positive cases.

A provincial spokesperson told Global News Manitoba that the department of justice has developed plans for when a staff member or inmate tests positive, which are being initiated.

Right now, the risk has been assessed as low.

The spokesperson added no COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in Manitoba correctional facilities at this time.

