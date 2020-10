Send this page to someone via email

The Los Angeles Lakers are the 2020 NBA Champions.

The Lakers defeated the Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series in Orlando, Fla.

Los Angeles now has its 17th title, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most all-time among NBA teams.

More details to come.

