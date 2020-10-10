Police release image of suspect after Virgin Mary statue damaged at Toronto church

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect after officers say a statue of Virgin Mary was damaged at a church.

Police said the incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Holy Rosary Parish Church, located in the area of Spadina Road and St. Clair Avenue.

Officers said the face and hands of the statue were damaged.

On Saturday, police released an image of a suspect in the hope that the public will help in identifying him.

Officers described him as a man between 50 and 60 years old, five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine with an average build. They said he was carrying a large duffle bag with wheels and was reportedly wearing work boots, dark pants, a dark reflective top, and a baseball hat with an “A” logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.