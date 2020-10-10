Menu

Crime

Police release image of suspect after Virgin Mary statue damaged at Toronto church

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 10, 2020 11:34 am
Police released this image of a suspect after a statue of the Virgin Mary was damaged at Holy Rosary Parish Church.
Police released this image of a suspect after a statue of the Virgin Mary was damaged at Holy Rosary Parish Church. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect after officers say a statue of Virgin Mary was damaged at a church.

Police said the incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Holy Rosary Parish Church, located in the area of Spadina Road and St. Clair Avenue.

Officers said the face and hands of the statue were damaged.

Read more: ‘Deplorable and malicious’: Statue of Virgin Mary vandalized at Toronto church

On Saturday, police released an image of a suspect in the hope that the public will help in identifying him.

Officers described him as a man between 50 and 60 years old, five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine with an average build. They said he was carrying a large duffle bag with wheels and was reportedly wearing work boots, dark pants, a dark reflective top, and a baseball hat with an “A” logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

