GameChangers902 host Halifax mayoral candidates to discuss racism, equity

Three candidates in the mayoral race for the Halifax Regional Municipality are set to appear in a forum on racism, discrimination and equity on Saturday.

The live discussion starting at 1 p.m. was organized by GameChangers902, a non-profit group that advocates for anti-racism, equity for BIPOC communities and redistributing resources into the hands of the community.

An invitation letter was sent to candidates Matt Whitman, Max Taylor, and current Mayor Mike Savage.

“The essence of the discussion will include questions in relation to policing, inequities, marginalization, affordable housing, policy and your solutions to moving forward to build a better city for everyone,” said the letter.

The candidates previously participated in the first and only in-person debate on Sept. 16.

The Saturday discussion will be held over Zoom, and will be livestreamed on the GameChangers902 Facebook page.

According to a post, the event is scheduled for 1 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.

It says each candidate will have 10 minutes to state their campaign platform before the Game Changers Q&A begins.

The organizers say questions will be taken from social media as well.