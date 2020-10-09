Edmonton man facing sex assault, confinement charges involving girls aged 14, 16

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old Edmonton man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement after incidents involving two teen girls.

Edmonton police say the man used Snapchat to reach out to a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl in March.

Using Snapchat accounts with the names “Jamie Dole” and “Caramel Thunder,” police say the accused would allegedly promise to buy the girls things. In some cases, he would allegedly request nude photographs and videos from the girls in exchange for money, police said.

Police allege the man met the 16-year-old twice — on July 26 in a vehicle and on Aug. 5 at his west Edmonton home — and sexually assaulted her.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege the man picked up the 14-year-old near her home on Aug. 9 and took her to his home, where he sexually assaulted her.

Aaron Renee Prasad Pal, 24, of Edmonton, is facing multiple charges including:

Luring a child under 16 years old

Sexual assault (three counts)

Sexual interference

Sexual assault with a weapon

Invitation to sexual touching

Obtaining sexual considerations

Utter threats (two counts)

Unlawful confinement

Additional charges may be pending.

Edmonton police believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567, #377 from a mobile phone or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

1:18 Spike in online child exploitation reports in Alberta ‘likely’ due to COVID-19 isolation measures: ALERT Spike in online child exploitation reports in Alberta ‘likely’ due to COVID-19 isolation measures: ALERT