Health

Kitchener COVID-19 testing site reports about 100 no-shows daily

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2020 12:49 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario’s appointment-only COVID-19 testing system experiencing no-shows' Ontario’s appointment-only COVID-19 testing system experiencing no-shows
WATCH ABOVE: In an effort to ease the strain at COVID-19 assessment centres, the province shifted to an appointment-only system. However, as Mark Carcasole reports, some people are not showing up for their booked time slots.

A hospital in Kitchener, Ont., says about 100 people aren’t showing up for their COVID-19 tests every day ever since it switched to an appointment-only system.

A spokeswoman with the Grand River Hospital says it appears people seeking tests are making bookings at multiple sites and only showing up at the appointment that’s most convenient.

Cheryl Evans says the hospital’s drive-thru COVID assessment centre has 550 testing slots available daily, most of which get filled within minutes of bookings opening each morning.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 testing centres accepting people by appointment only starting Oct. 6

But she says about 450 tests are actually being conducted, since some people simply aren’t showing up to their appointments.

Ontario’s COVID-19 testing centres moved to an appointment-only model earlier this week in a bid to address long lineups at the sites.

The health ministry is urging individuals not to seek testing at multiple sites, saying that results in delayed access for all.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
