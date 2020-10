New leader of the Parti Québécois to be announced Friday night during online event

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the oldest sovereigntist party in Quebec’s legislature will elect a new leader tonight who will take over a caucus smaller than its been since the early 1970s.

Four white men are vying to replace Jean-François Lisée, an author and former journalist who led the Parti Québécois in the 2018 election to a disappointing tie for third place with 10 seats.

Comedian Guy Nantel, 52, is possibly the most well-known candidate, who grew his fan base from years of standup across the province and from making funny videos.

Sylvain Gaudreault, 50, is the only member of the legislature in the race and considered the establishment candidate.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, 43, is a lawyer and boasts he is best able to rejuvenate the party by attracting young, new members.

Finally, there is Frédéric Bastien, 51, a historian and junior college teacher who wants to slash immigration and only select immigrants who speak French and who are educated.

Slightly more than 35,000 people are registered to vote for the next party leader with the result expected to be announced around 8:30 p.m.