New Brunswick encouraging residents to get flu shots, ease strain on health-care system

As Canadians await a vaccine for the coronavirus, New Brunswick health officials are encouraging residents to get one vaccine that is already available and free — a flu shot.

New Brunswick has invested an additional $1.5 million into the provincial vaccination program to ensure residents have access to free flu shots, said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in a news release.

“This is necessary to reduce hospitalizations due to complications from the seasonal flu, which would strain our health-care system as we prepare for a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases,” Shephard said.

The news release says a quadrivalent vaccine, protecting against four different influenza viruses, will be given to individuals older than six months and residents of long-term care homes under the age of 65.

Only individuals over the age of 65 living in special-care or other adult residential facilities will be offered a Fluzone High-Dose vaccine that contains four times the standard dosage.

“Physicians urge New Brunswickers to get the flu shot every year and this year it is more important than ever,” said the president of the New Brunswick Medical Society Dr. Jeff Steeves in the release.

“As we see cases of COVID-19 rising across Canada, we must all do our part to keep our health system prepared for a potential second wave of the virus in our province.”

The release says the flu should not be underestimated as it “leads to hospitalizations and deaths every year.”

In 2019-20, New Brunswick had more than 2,350 confirmed cases of influenza and 268 related hospitalizations. The release says 43 influenza patients were admitted to ICU and there were 11 deaths.

“The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is through immunization and living a healthy lifestyle,” said New Brunswick’s chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell.

A vaccine shot is available from family doctors, nurse practitioners, midwives, nurses and participating pharmacies that can administer to anyone over the age of 5.