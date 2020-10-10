Seasonal closing dates set for Regina golf courses

With the weather turning colder, the City of Regina has announced closing dates for its golf courses.
The last day for the Lakeview Par 3 Golf Course will be Monday, Oct. 12, with the course closing on Oct. 13. The Joanne Goulet Golf Course will remain open a week later, as it’s set to close on Monday, Oct. 19. The East 9 at Tor Hill Golf Course will be also be closed on Monday, Oct. 19, while the North 9 and West 9 will remain open until Monday, Oct. 26, the same date the Murray Golf Course will close.
The city says those dates are weather dependent and may change if the long-range forecast requires.
Even with a delay to the start of golf season due to the coronavirus pandemic, bookings on city-owned courses were up 16 per cent compared to 2019. As of Oct. 1, there were 110,663 total rounds played, compared to 95,332 last year.
