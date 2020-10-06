One man shot, woman and child narrowly missed in Vancouver daylight shooting

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a brazen daylight shooting outside an eatery in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood late Tuesday afternoon.

Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon. Global News

Vancouver Police Const. Tania Visintin told Global News a man, woman and child were exiting a restaurant near West 29 Avenue and Dunbar Street just after 5:30 p.m., when possibly two suspects began firing at them.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon. Global News

“The suspects fled the area in a vehicle,” said Visintin, “but were found by police and arrested. It is unknown at this time if it was targeted.”

“The one male victim (the only victim with an injury) has been taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon. Global News

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are actively investigating at this time.

Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon. Global News

Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon. Global News

1:50 Newton shooting has residents concerned Newton shooting has residents concerned