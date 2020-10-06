Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

One man shot, woman and child narrowly missed in Vancouver daylight shooting

By John Copsey Global News

One man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a brazen daylight shooting outside an eatery in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood late Tuesday afternoon.

Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon. Global News

Read more: Did Canadian politicians know the victims of a targeted shooting at a trendy Richmond restaurant?

Vancouver Police Const. Tania Visintin told Global News a man, woman and child were exiting a restaurant near West 29 Avenue and Dunbar Street just after 5:30 p.m., when possibly two suspects began firing at them.

Story continues below advertisement
Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon. Global News

“The suspects fled the area in a vehicle,” said Visintin, “but were found by police and arrested. It is unknown at this time if it was targeted.”

Trending Stories

“The one male victim (the only victim with an injury) has been taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon. Global News

Read more: RCMP still working to determine if Surrey break-in, shooting were targeted

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are actively investigating at this time.

Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon. Global News
Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver police on the scene of a daylight shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and narrowly missed a woman and child outside a Dunbar neighbourhood eatery Tuesday afternoon. Global News
Click to play video 'Newton shooting has residents concerned' Newton shooting has residents concerned
Newton shooting has residents concerned
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver policeVPDShots firedChildWOMANGunfireshotNon-life-threatening InjuriesDunbarBells And Whistle'sDunbar StreetTania VisintinW 29th Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers